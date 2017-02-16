FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls on Venezuela to release jailed opposition leader Lopez
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 6 months ago

Trump calls on Venezuela to release jailed opposition leader Lopez

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, poses for a picture in front of a poster depicting her husband at the office of the party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular) in Caracas, Venezuela January 18, 2017.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Venezuela to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced last year to nearly 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests in 2014.

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trump held a White House meeting with Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, and Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on Wednesday.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

