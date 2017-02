Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is escorted by national guards before handing himself over in Caracas February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A journalist speaks on her cellphone in front of a sign with the image of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez outside the prison of Ramo Verde, on the outskirts of Caracas, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, poses for a picture in front of a poster depicting her husband at the office of the party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular) in Caracas, Venezuela January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Venezuela to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced last year to nearly 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests in 2014.

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trump held a White House meeting with Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, and Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)