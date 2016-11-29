FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016 / 4:47 AM / 9 months ago

Trump to pick Seema Verma for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: transition official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to name Indiana health policy consultant Seema Verma as his pick for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a transition official told Reuters on Monday.

Trump is expected to officially announce his selection of Verma and Republican U.S. Representative Tom Price, an orthopedic surgeon who he will nominate to be secretary of health and human services, casting them as his "dream team" whose job will be to transform the U.S. healthcare system, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul Tait

