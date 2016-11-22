FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says will quit Pacific trade deal on day one of presidency
November 21, 2016 / 11:21 PM / 9 months ago

Trump says will quit Pacific trade deal on day one of presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump released a video on Monday laying out actions he will take on his first day in office on Jan. 20, including withdrawing the United States from a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Trump also said he would issue a rule cutting government regulations, direct the Labor Department to investigate abuses of visa programs, and cancel some restrictions on energy production, including shale oil and gas and coal.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

