Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes in western Montana: USGS
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit western Montana early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and people felt the tremor hundreds of miles away.
WARSAW President Donald Trump, asked about a mock video he tweeted that depicted him tackling and punching a man with the logo of CNN super-imposed on his head, said on Thursday the news network had taken the issue "too seriously".
Speaking at a news conference in Poland, Trump renewed his criticism of CNN and U.S. media when discussing the video, which critics said encouraged violence against journalists.
NEW YORK The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed to reduce the volume of biofuel required to be used in gasoline and diesel fuel next year as it signaled the first step toward a potential broader overhaul of its biofuels program.