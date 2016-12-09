FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Viewsroom: What's at stake in Trump vs. China?
December 9, 2016 / 4:21 PM / 8 months ago

Viewsroom: What's at stake in Trump vs. China?

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

U.S. (L) and Chinese national flags flutter on a light post at the Tiananmen Square ahead of a welcoming ceremony for U.S. President Barack Obama, in Beijing, November 12, 2014.Petar Kujundzic

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president-elect upended decades of diplomacy by taking a call from Taiwan's leader. But some U.S. companies will welcome his stance. And China has much to lose from any escalation. Also: Italy PM Renzi gets his marching orders. And there's no easy move to monetize chess.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

