8 months ago
Viewsroom: Can Big Oil's man be diplomat-in-chief?
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
#Breakingviews
December 15, 2016 / 7:34 PM / 8 months ago

Viewsroom: Can Big Oil's man be diplomat-in-chief?

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015.Daniel Kramer/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, is well versed in international dealmaking. But he's too close to Russia even for some Senate Republicans. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs shuffles the top ranks and Wells Fargo's regulatory hubris comes back to bite.

Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2hByFCs

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

