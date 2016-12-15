Viewsroom: Can Big Oil's man be diplomat-in-chief?

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, is well versed in international dealmaking. But he's too close to Russia even for some Senate Republicans. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs shuffles the top ranks and Wells Fargo's regulatory hubris comes back to bite.
Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2hByFCs
