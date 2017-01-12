Viewsroom: Trump's trickle-down ethics failure

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (C) smiles as he is applauded by his son Eric Trump (L) daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. (R) ahead of a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The president-elect's attempt to avoid conflicts of interest while in the White House is window dressing that sets a bad example for his administration. Meanwhile, Trump's shadow hangs over the Detroit Auto Show. And his infrastructure plan is not as straightforward as it seems.

