7 months ago
Viewsroom: Trump's borderline tax ideas
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 26, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 7 months ago

Viewsroom: Trump's borderline tax ideas

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

2 Min Read

A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016.Jose Luis Gonzalez

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two competing tariff ideas from President Trump and congressional Republicans bring merits but mostly unforeseen risks. Meanwhile, any cut in the corporate tax rate will benefit hapless Yahoo and its Asian holdings. Plus, why it pays to bet against Davos Man's thinking.

Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2kxEdP4   Subscribe to the Viewsroom on iTunes

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

