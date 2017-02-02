Viewsroom: The cost of jingoism

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Trump's trade-tariff threats and his temporary immigration ban risk undermining business-friendly policies like deregulation and tax cuts. Meanwhile, he has nominated a Supreme Court justice. And Under Armour takes center stage in the battle for shareholder rights.
