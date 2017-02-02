FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Viewsroom: The cost of jingoism
February 2, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 7 months ago

Viewsroom: The cost of jingoism

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban outside U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy February 2, 2017.Tony Gentile

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Trump's trade-tariff threats and his temporary immigration ban risk undermining business-friendly policies like deregulation and tax cuts. Meanwhile, he has nominated a Supreme Court justice. And Under Armour takes center stage in the battle for shareholder rights.

Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2jIoBXO

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

