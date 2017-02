Review: Defending America against the Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can be a dry topic. Danielle DiMartino Booth makes it anything but. Her new book "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America," lays out the critique in intelligent, entertaining style. With the insistence of someone who saw the 2008 financial crisis coming and was largely ignored, she pulls few punches.