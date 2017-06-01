FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viewsroom: Donald Trump can't melt Paris accord
June 1, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 3 months ago

Viewsroom: Donald Trump can’t melt Paris accord

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Protesters dressed as the earth and U.S. President Donald Trump pretend to fight during the Peoples Climate March near the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2017.Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The president is pulling America out of the climate pact signed by 195 countries in 2015. But the continued commitment from cities, companies, investors and other states will limit the damage. Meanwhile Goldman Sachs steps into a Venezuelan mess. Plus: advertisers as activists. Listen here and subscribe on iTunes

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

