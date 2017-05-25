Viewsroom: Trump budgets his way to la-la land

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Basic economics - and decency - fall by the wayside in the administration’s pitch that it can create $2 trln of revenue by cutting $3.6 trln of costs. OPEC and U.S. fields battle for oil supremacy. Zimbabwe invents the zollar. And Bill Ford escapes his CEO’s crash unscathed.
