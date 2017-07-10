U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday said it had filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's election commission, saying it had failed to follow federal law governing public access and transparency for such advisory groups.

The ACLU said in a statement that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity had already held its first meeting without giving any notice or opening it to the public, and that its upcoming meeting would only be available via webcast. The commission last week said it would meet on July 19.

