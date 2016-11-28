FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
White House: No evidence has emerged about U.S. voting fraud
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 28, 2016 / 6:34 PM / 9 months ago

White House: No evidence has emerged about U.S. voting fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in the Nov. 8 presidential contest, the White House said on Monday in reaction to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tweet over the weekend alleging millions of illegal votes and fraud in three states.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, deferred comments on Trump's specific tweets to the president-elect's team, but added: "What I can say, as an objective fact, is that there has been no evidence produced to substantiate a claim like that."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.