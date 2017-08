Dallas investor Ray Washburne arrives to meet with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016.

(Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering Dallas investor Ray Washburne as a possible interior secretary, CNBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources on Trump's transition team.

Washburne's company, Charter Holdings, is involved in real estate, restaurants and diversified financial investments. A top Republican fundraiser, Washburne has served as vice chair of Trump Victory Committee.