7 months ago
Trump says waterboarding 'works' but will defer to Cabinet: ABC interview
January 25, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says waterboarding 'works' but will defer to Cabinet: ABC interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (R) attend a ceremonial swearing-in for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, asked about the practice of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering tool, said: "Absolutely I feel it works,” but added he would defer to his Cabinet on whether to use it.

Trump told ABC in an interview to be broadcast later on Wednesday he would rely on the advice of CIA Director Mike Pompeo and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, among others, about using the illegal technique.

"And if they don’t want to do it, that’s fine. If they do want to do it then I will work toward that end. I want to do everything within the bounds of what we’re allowed to do if it’s legal ... Do I feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works.”

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, signed an executive order in 2009 banning waterboarding - a form of simulated drowning - and other Enhanced Interrogation Techniques, which are denounced by many lawmakers and rights groups as torture.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

