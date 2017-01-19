FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
That was hairy - Paris wax museum plays catchup with Trump dummy
January 19, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 7 months ago

That was hairy - Paris wax museum plays catchup with Trump dummy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A technician combs the hair of a waxwork of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Musee Grevin in Paris, France, January 19, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris wax museum unveiled a Donald Trump effigy with real human hair on Thursday, having being caught off guard with a half-ready figure of Hillary Clinton when he won the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Grevin museum went into overdrive to produce its wax lookalike of Trump for an appearance on the eve of Friday's White House handover.

Unlike the Trump dummy who has just taken up residence at London's Madame Tussauds, the Parisian version uses human rather than yak hair to reproduce his distinctive coiffure.

"It was hard to get the right color," Grevin spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said. "It had to be put in one by one but it's natural. It allows us to wash his hair."

Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

