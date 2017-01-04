FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump names additional senior White House aides: statement
#Politics
January 4, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 8 months ago

Trump names additional senior White House aides: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday filled out his incoming White House senior staff jobs, naming three deputy chiefs of staff to help with operations, Trump's transition team said in a statement.

Trump named Katie Walsh of the Republican National Committee as deputy chief of staff to the White House; U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions' top aide Rick Dearborn as deputy chief of staff for legislative, intergovernmental affairs and implementation, and former White House staffer Joe Hagin as deputy chief of staff for operations.

Writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse

