No. 2 Senate Republican says Senate to probe Trump's wiretap claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday the chamber's investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election would also examine President Donald Trump's claim that he had been wiretapped by the Obama administration.

Asked by CNN whether Trump's claim, for which he has presented no evidence, would be part of the probe, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said: "I think all of that is part of the investigation."

"It needs an investigation so we can find out what the facts are," he added. "We'll follow the facts wherever they may lead."