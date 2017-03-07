FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 2 Senate Republican says Senate to probe Trump's wiretap claims
March 7, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 5 months ago

No. 2 Senate Republican says Senate to probe Trump's wiretap claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday the chamber's investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election would also examine President Donald Trump's claim that he had been wiretapped by the Obama administration.

Asked by CNN whether Trump's claim, for which he has presented no evidence, would be part of the probe, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said: "I think all of that is part of the investigation."

"It needs an investigation so we can find out what the facts are," he added. "We'll follow the facts wherever they may lead."

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

