FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
No reason to believe Trump is target of any investigation: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 8, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 months ago

No reason to believe Trump is target of any investigation: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 8, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is no reason to believe that U.S. President Donald Trump is the target of any investigation, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason that we have to think that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever," Spicer said at a news briefing. Trump, without offering evidence, said in tweets on Saturday that he had been wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.