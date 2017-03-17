FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says 'very seldom' regrets tweets despite criticism of wiretap charge
March 17, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 5 months ago

Trump says 'very seldom' regrets tweets despite criticism of wiretap charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks up while hosting a House and Senate leadership lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he "very seldom" regrets anything he tweets, brushing off questions about his claims without evidence that his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, wiretapped him during last year's presidential campaign.

Trump, speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said "at least we have something in common," apparently referring to reports during Obama's presidency that the United States bugged her phone. Congressional leaders from both political parties say they do not believe Trump was wiretapped.

Trump also deflected criticism about a White House official who on Thursday repeated a charge that a British intelligence agency helped Obama wiretap Trump. Trump said Press Secretary Sean Spicer was merely quoting a Fox News analyst when he made the comments.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by James Dalgleish

