GENEVA World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday he had no indication that U.S. President-elect wanted to withdraw the United States from the global trading body.

"I think that at this point in time what we have to do is be ready for a conversation," Azevedo told reporters, adding that he was convinced the United States could be a very important partner in the task of seeking a more dynamic growth environment globally.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)