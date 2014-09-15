FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman finds body in trunk, learns it's her neighbor
September 15, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Woman finds body in trunk, learns it's her neighbor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California woman who found a dead body in the trunk of her Lexus after shopping over the weekend discovered that the man was a neighbor, police said on Monday.

The woman, who was not identified by authorities, returned to her car on Saturday afternoon after shopping at a Walmart in Riverside, some 60 miles east of Los Angeles, and noticed a bad smell coming from the trunk, Riverside police Sergeant Dave Amador said.

Inside she found the decomposing remains of a man later identified by police as 33-year-old Miguel Angel Perez, who lived in her neighborhood some 20 miles away in the city of Pomona.

Amador said it was not clear how the body came to be in the woman’s trunk. Pomona homicide detectives were investigating the man’s death but she was not considered a suspect, he said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

