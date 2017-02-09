The U.S. Coast Guard worked on Wednesday to contain an oil spill caused by a leak on a tugboat along the northeastern coast of Florida, the guard said.

The guard responded to a call at about 3:45 p.m. local time that a tugboat was leaking oil into the Halifax River in Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida, an ocean side community north of Daytona Beach, the Coast Guard in Jacksonville said in a statement.

Coast guard pollution responders got to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. local time and were trying to contain the spill and identify the source of the leak, the guard said.

