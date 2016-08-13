U.S. Vice President Biden to visit Turkey: White House

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during a visit to Turkey later this month, the White House said on Saturday.

Biden's visit on Aug. 24 will be the first by a high-ranking U.S. official since the failed coup there.

Yildirim was quoted by Turkish media earlier on Saturday saying that Washington's attitude had improved on an extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the attempted coup last month.