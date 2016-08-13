FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Vice President Biden to visit Turkey: White House
#World News
August 13, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

U.S. Vice President Biden to visit Turkey: White House

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a conference of the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington U.S., June 20, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during a visit to Turkey later this month, the White House said on Saturday.

Biden's visit on Aug. 24 will be the first by a high-ranking U.S. official since the failed coup there.

Yildirim was quoted by Turkish media earlier on Saturday saying that Washington's attitude had improved on an extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the attempted coup last month.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Toni Reinhold and David Gregorio

