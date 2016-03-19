FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two American citizens killed in Istanbul blast: White House
March 19, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Two American citizens killed in Istanbul blast: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suicide bombing in Istanbul on Saturday killed two American citizens, the White House said in a statement.

“We are in close touch with Turkish authorities and reaffirm our commitment to work together with Turkey to confront the evil of terrorism,” White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A suicide bomber killed two Israelis and two other people in a busy shopping district in the heart of Istanbul, the fourth such attack in Turkey so far this year.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio

