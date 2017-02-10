Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
ANKARA Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reiterated Turkey's demand for U.S. cooperation on the extradition of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen in a meeting with new CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Friday, Yildirim's office said.
Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July, an accusation which the cleric denies.
The statement also said Yildirim stressed the importance which Turkey attaches to cooperation with the new U.S. administration.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.