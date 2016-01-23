Turkish PM Davutoglu says Turkey respects Iraq's territorial integrity

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Istanbul, Turkey January 23, 2016 in this handout photo provided by the Prime Minister's Press Office. REUTERS/Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday the Turkish military was in Iraq to ward off Islamic State, reiterating that Ankara respects Iraqi territorial unity.

At a news conference following a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden, Davutoglu said only the legitimate Syrian opposition should be involved with negotiations over Syria.

Davutoglu thanked Biden for visiting Cyprus, adding that the United States will have an important role in Cyprus peace talks.