3 months ago
Trump says he will have long, hard discussion with Turkey's Erdogan
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says he will have long, hard discussion with Turkey's Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets with U.S President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on Tuesday and told reporters the two would have "long and hard discussions" that would make their bilateral relationship better.

"It's a great honor to have President Erdogan from Turkey here," Trump said before the start of their meetings. "We're going to have long and hard discussions. I know that they will be very successful. We've had a great relationship and we will make it even better. So we're going to have a very, very strong and solid discussion."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese

