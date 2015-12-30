FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vice president to visit Turkey next month, to meet with Erdogan: officials
December 30, 2015 / 4:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. vice president to visit Turkey next month, to meet with Erdogan: officials

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders' Meeting, at the presidential office in Zagreb, Croatia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will visit Turkey on Jan. 23 and will meet President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, sources from the Turkish prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Biden and Davutoglu discussed the Turkish military presence in northern Iraq in a phone call last week, amid tensions with Baghdad over the deployment of Turkish troops as part of a training mission.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

