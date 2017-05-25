FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

Turkish Foreign Ministry rejects U.S. resolution condemning street brawl in Washington

A Police officer push a man away from protesters, in this still image captured from a video footage, during a violent clash outside the Turkish ambassador's residence between protesters and Turkish security personnel during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington, DC, U.S. on May 16, 2017. Courtesy Armenian National Committee of America/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected a resolution by senior U.S. lawmakers condemning a street brawl between protesters and Turkish security personnel outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said the resolution was voted and passed with "a one-sided resolution which distorts the facts" and added the incident, which took place during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to meet President Donald Trump, was a result of negligence by U.S. authorities.

"The incident ... was caused as a result of the refusal of U.S. authorities to take necessary security measures, despite repeated official warnings," Muftugolu said in a statement.

The U.S. envoy to Ankara was also summoned to Turkey's foreign ministry to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials during the visit.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

