October 30, 2016 / 12:36 AM / in 10 months

U.S. State orders family of employees in Istanbul to leave country

FILE PHOTO - The U.S. consulate building is pictured after an attack in Istanbul, Turkey, August 10, 2015.Yagiz Karahan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department updated its travel warning on Turkey on Saturday, ordering family members of consulate employees in Istanbul to leave the country, citing threats against U.S. citizens.

"The Department of State made this decision based on security information indicating extremist groups are continuing aggressive efforts to attack U.S. citizens in areas of Istanbul where they reside or frequent," the department said in a statement.

The State Department said the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul remains open and said the order does not apply to any other U.S. diplomatic posts in Turkey.

Saturday's warning updates previous State Department advisories of "increased threats from terrorist groups throughout Turkey." The department advises U.S. citizens to avoid travel to southeast Turkey and also advises caution on the risks of traveling anywhere in the country.

Reporting by Leslie Adler; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

