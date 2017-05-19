U.S. raised concerns at 'highest levels' on incident involving Turkey security personnel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday the conduct of Turkish security personnel in Washington this week was "deeply disturbing".
A street brawl erupted between protesters and Turkish security personnel earlier this week outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington.
"The State Department has raised its concerns about these events at the highest levels," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
