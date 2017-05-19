FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. raised concerns at 'highest levels' on incident involving Turkey security personnel
#World News
May 19, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. raised concerns at 'highest levels' on incident involving Turkey security personnel

A police officer chases a protester, in this still image captured from a video footage, during a violent clash outside the Turkish ambassador's residence between protesters and Turkish security personnel during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington, DC, U.S. on May 16, 2017. Courtesy Armenian National Committee of America/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday the conduct of Turkish security personnel in Washington this week was "deeply disturbing".

A street brawl erupted between protesters and Turkish security personnel earlier this week outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington.

"The State Department has raised its concerns about these events at the highest levels," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

