2 hours ago
Turkey not behind story on U.S. troop locations, Erdogan spokesman says
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 hours ago

Turkey not behind story on U.S. troop locations, Erdogan spokesman says

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman on Thursday said the Turkish government did not play a role in the publication by its state-run news agency of locations of what appeared to be U.S. military posts in Syria.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comment at a news conference after the Pentagon said on Wednesday that the story put American forces in danger and that the United States had complained to Turkey, a NATO ally.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

