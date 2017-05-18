Top senator calls for removal of Turkey's U.S. ambassador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, one of the leading foreign policy voices in Congress, on Thursday urged the expulsion of Turkey's U.S. ambassador after violence erupted between protesters and Turkish security personnel during President Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit.

"We should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America ... This kind of thing cannot go unresponded to diplomatically," McCain, the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday, adding that legal action could also be pursued.