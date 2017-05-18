FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top senator calls for removal of Turkey's U.S. ambassador
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
May 18, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 3 months ago

Top senator calls for removal of Turkey's U.S. ambassador

Senator John McCain speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, one of the leading foreign policy voices in Congress, on Thursday urged the expulsion of Turkey's U.S. ambassador after violence erupted between protesters and Turkish security personnel during President Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit.

"We should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America ... This kind of thing cannot go unresponded to diplomatically," McCain, the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday, adding that legal action could also be pursued.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

