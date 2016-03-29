Pentagon, U.S. State Department coordinated on Turkey decisions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Decisions by the U.S. Departments of State and Defense to order family members of U.S. government workers to leave some parts of Turkey were coordinated, State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The State Department decision to issue a travel alert for Turkey was several weeks in the making, the official said, and was not related to this week’s nuclear security summit in Washington that will be attended by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.