U.S. warns of security threats in Turkey, orders some Americans to leave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has ordered family members of government workers in parts of Turkey to leave amid increased security threats, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens of increased threats from terrorist groups throughout Turkey and to avoid travel to southeastern Turkey,” it said in a statement.

The department said it ordered the departure of family members of employees at the U.S. Consulate in Adana as well as family members of U.S. government civilians in Izmir and Mugla provinces.