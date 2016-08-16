FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, U.S. foreign ministers discuss extradition of cleric Gulen: Turkish foreign minister sources
#World News
August 16, 2016

Turkey, U.S. foreign ministers discuss extradition of cleric Gulen: Turkish foreign minister sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister spoke with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday and discussed the extradition of the U.S.-based Islamic cleric Ankara blames for last month's failed coup, foreign ministry sources said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Kerry also discussed the latest developments in Syria, including the situation in Manbij and Aleppo, the sources said.

Turkey blames the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, for the July 15 failed putsch and wants the United States to extradite him. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the charge and condemned the coup. Washington has said it would need to see clear evidence before it can take action on the extradition request.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

