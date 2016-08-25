U.S. Vice President says Turks ready to stay as long as it takes in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey is prepared to stay in Syria for as long as it takes to destroy Islamic State, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said during a visit to Sweden a day after meeting Turkey's President.

"I think the Turks are prepared to stay in an effort to take out ISIL as long as it takes," Biden told reporters, using an acronym for the militant group.

"I think there has been a gradual mind shift ... in Turkey, with the realization that ISIL is an existential threat to Turkey."