Obama, Turkey's Erdogan seek Syria transition to end violence

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkey’s Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday stressed the need for a political transition that ends the violence the Syria, the White House said.

The two leaders, meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, “discussed the importance of moving toward a political transition in Syria that ends bloodshed and brings about a government that reflects the will of the Syrian people,” the White House said in a statement.