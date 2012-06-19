FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Turkey's Erdogan seek Syria transition to end violence
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

Obama, Turkey's Erdogan seek Syria transition to end violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkey’s Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday stressed the need for a political transition that ends the violence the Syria, the White House said.

The two leaders, meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, “discussed the importance of moving toward a political transition in Syria that ends bloodshed and brings about a government that reflects the will of the Syrian people,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

