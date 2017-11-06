U.S. embassy in Turkey says resumes processing visas on 'limited basis'

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States has resumed processing visas at its missions in Turkey on a “limited basis”, the embassy said in an email on Monday, in what could signal a tentative improvement in the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

A woman waits in front of the visa application office entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey and the United State mutually suspended all non-immigrant visa services on October 8, after Turkey’s arrest of a U.S. consulate employee sharply escalated tension between the two NATO allies.

“The U.S. Mission in Turkey has resumed processing visas on a limited basis. Applicants who wish to travel to the United States may now reschedule appointments. Please note, however, that limited appointment availability could result in longer than normal wait times,” the embassy said in the email.

A U.S. embassy worker based in Ankara confirmed the decision to Reuters. The lira firmed to 3.8390 at 1452 GMT, from 3.8708 beforehand.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Consulate is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In May, a translator at the U.S. consulate in the southern province of Adana was arrested and, more recently, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worker was detained in Istanbul. Both are accused of links to last year’ failed coup. The U.S. Embassy has said the accusations are baseless.

Turkish police want to question a third worker based in Istanbul. His wife and daughter were detained over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the abortive putsch. They were later released.

General view of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey has been angered by what it sees as U.S. reluctance to hand over the cleric Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999. U.S. officials have said its courts require sufficient evidence to order his extradition.

Gulen denies any involvement in the failed coup.

Turkey has also been enraged by Washington’s support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in the fight against Islamic State. Turkey regards the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).