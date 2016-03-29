FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Turkey's Erdogan to have informal discussion this week: White House
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 29, 2016 / 5:22 PM / a year ago

Obama, Turkey's Erdogan to have informal discussion this week: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an informal discussion this week during a nuclear summit, the White House said on Tuesday.

“I would expect that over the course of the visit, the president will have an opportunity at some point to have at least an informal discussion with President Erdogan,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama.

Earnest said that the lack of a formal meeting should not be interpreted as a snub to Erdogan, adding that more than 50 leaders will be at the summit, and noted the Turkish president will have a formal meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse

