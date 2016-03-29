Obama, Turkey's Erdogan to have informal discussion this week: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an informal discussion this week during a nuclear summit, the White House said on Tuesday.

“I would expect that over the course of the visit, the president will have an opportunity at some point to have at least an informal discussion with President Erdogan,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama.

Earnest said that the lack of a formal meeting should not be interpreted as a snub to Erdogan, adding that more than 50 leaders will be at the summit, and noted the Turkish president will have a formal meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.