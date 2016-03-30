FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan to meet with Biden on summit sidelines: White House
March 30, 2016 / 5:56 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan to meet with Biden on summit sidelines: White House

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with his wife Emine arrives at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington March 29, 2016 for the Nuclear Security Summit. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will sit down with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden this week on the sidelines of a nuclear summit, and will likely have a chance to speak with President Barack Obama as well, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden “is going to make time in his schedule for President Erdogan, and I‘m confident that President Obama will also make at least a little time for some kind of conversation with President Erdogan while he’s here too,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Story corrects headline to show meeting will not be at White House.)

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chris Reese

