8 months ago
Two sets of twins born in different years in U.S.
January 2, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 8 months ago

Two sets of twins born in different years in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two sets of twins were born in different years over the weekend, with parents in Arizona and California getting double doses of joy in 2016 and 2017, local media reported.

Twin girls were born at San Diego's Sharp Mary Birch Hospital when Scarlett Annie arrived at 11:56 p.m. on New Year's Eve and sister Virginia Rose was born right at midnight, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing a hospital spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman withheld the children's last name out of the parents' request for privacy.

In Glendale, Arizona, twin boys were born on each side of midnight, ABC 15 television reported after interviewing the parents, Holly and Brandon Shay.

Sawyer was born at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday and brother Everett arrived at 12:01 a.m.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

