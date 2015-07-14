Ty Lawson of NBA's Nuggets arrested on DUI charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson was arrested early on Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence on a Los Angeles highway, six months after he was arrested on the same charge in Denver, police said.

A highway patrol officer saw the National Basketball Association player speeding on the Hollywood Freeway and pulled him over, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Kevin Tao.

The athlete failed a series of field sobriety tests and displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication, Tao said. He was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. and was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail, the spokesman added.

Lawson was held on $5,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Lawson could not be reached for comment, and it was not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney in California.

“We have been notified of an incident involving Ty Lawson this morning in Los Angeles,” Nuggets general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in a statement. “We will not have further comment on the matter.”

On Jan. 23, Lawson was arrested in Denver on drunken driving charges. As a college player, he pleaded guilty to underage drinking charges in 2008.

Lawson, 27, averaged 15 points and nearly 10 assists a game last season for the Denver Nuggets. In 2009, when he played at the University of North Carolina, he won the Bob Cousy Award which honors the top men’s collegiate point guard.

A representatives from the NBA could not immediately be reached for comment.