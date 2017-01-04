Tyson Iowa pork plant resumes operations day after fire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc's hog processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, returned to normal operations on Wednesday following a fire at the facility on Tuesday night, a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Caroline Ahn said the blaze, which was contained to the byproduct rendering area of the plant, was quickly put out by local fire crews and no employees were injured.

The Storm Lake Public Safety Department said in a news release that firefighters determined the cause was a mechanical failure in the cooker, which caused overheating. They expect the damage to exceed $6,000.

Tyson's Storm Lake pork packing plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 17,000 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer.