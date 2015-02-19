FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hundreds possibly exposed to 'superbug' at UCLA Medical Center
February 19, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hundreds possibly exposed to 'superbug' at UCLA Medical Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Seven patients were infected with a potentially deadly, drug-resistant bacteria at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center and more than 100 may have been exposed to the so-called superbug, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The patients were exposed to the CRE bacteria at the Los Angeles hospital between October and January, the Times said in a story on its website that cited university officials. The bug may have contributed to the deaths of two patients, the paper reported.

Representatives for the medical center could not be reached for comment by Reuters after hours on Wednesday.

According to the Times, UCLA became aware late last month of the outbreak, which may have been spread by a specialized endoscope inserted down the throat, and has begun to notify patients.

The university also immediately notified public health officials, the paper said, and the infected scopes were removed from use.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Nick Macfie

