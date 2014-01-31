U.S. Senator Udall's son arrested in Colorado on drug charges

Jedediah Lee Fox-Udall, 26, the son of U.S. Senator Mark Udall (D-CO), is seen in an undated photo released by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Boulder County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

DENVER (Reuters) - The 26-year-old son of U.S. Senator Mark Udall was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and trespassing over accusations he tried to break into cars and admitted he was doing heroin, police in Colorado said on Thursday.

Jedediah Lee Fox-Udall was taken into custody on Wednesday after residents in Eldorado Springs, Colorado, just south of Boulder, called police to report that a man was breaking into cars in their neighborhood, said Commander Heidi Prentup of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived, park rangers who were already in the area had detained Fox-Udall, who fit the description of the man breaking into the vehicles, Prentup said.

“While searching the suspect, deputies found drug paraphernalia (and) the suspect told deputies he had used heroin 48 hours prior to their contact with him,” she said.

Fox-Udall was booked into the Boulder County jail and charged with four counts of first-degree criminal trespass and one count of drug possession, Prentup said.

All of the charges are felonies.

Senator Udall, a Democrat, said in a statement issued through his Senate office that he and his wife, Maggie, were “deeply distressed” by their son’s arrest.

“We love our son and stand with him in his commitment to getting the treatment he needs,” the statement said.

The first-term senator, who is up for re-election this fall, is the son of the late Morris “Mo” Udall, a former U.S. Congressman who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976.

Jedediah Fox-Udall was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond and is set to appear in court next month.