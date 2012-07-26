Uganda Little Leaguers World Series-bound after getting U.S. visas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uganda’s Little League baseball team has gotten visas to come to the United States for the Little League World Series, overcoming birth certificate discrepancies that frustrated the African country’s team last year, the State Department said on Thursday.

“We can confirm that the Department of State approved the Ugandan Little League team’s visas. We wish them luck in the World Series,” the State Department said in a statement.

Little League International said on its website that the Lugazi Little League from Lugazi, Uganda, will be the first team from Africa to play in the Little League Baseball World Series’ 66-year history.

The team won the right to compete in the August 16-26 series in the central Pennsylvania city of Williamsport by beating a team from Kuwait City, Kuwait, 5-2 last week in Kutno, Poland.

Last year a team from another city in Uganda qualified for the end-of-summer kids classic, but irregularities in birth documentation led the State Department to reject their visa applications, Little League International said.